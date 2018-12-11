News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Live 'Fight Fire With Fire' Video

12-11-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the 1984 classic, "Fight Fire With Fire", from a November 30 show at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT.

The tune was the opening track from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

The Salt Lake City stop marked Metallica's first show in the Utah capital in a decade, and the song's first appearance in concert there in 20 years.

The event was also one of the final 2018 live dates by Metallica as they continue to tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live 'Fight Fire With Fire' Video

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win- And More Rock Related Grammy Nomination Stories Special- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend

Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

Metallica Release Live 'Fight Fire With Fire' Video

Creedence Clearwater Revival New 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain' Video

All Else Fails Release ' A Dream Of Names' Video

Within Temptation Announce North American Tour

The Darkness Stream Live Version Of 'Christmas Time'

System Of A Down, Tool Lead Chicago Open Air Lineup

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Singled Out: Tia McGraff's One Tin Soldier

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.