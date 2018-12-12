News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

12-12-2018
Guns N' Roses

A record producer has addressed the rumors that Guns N' Roses recently recorded a version of a classic T. Rex song for a forthcoming tribute album.

On December 3rd podcaster Mitch Lafon shared, "Unsubstantiated reports claim Guns N' Roses have recorded a cover of T-Rex's Children Of The Revolution for inclusion on a upcoming tribute album. Other artists on the album are said to include U2, Elton John, Foo Fighters and Joan Jett. Until released consider this to be rumor."

While Lafon has very cautious in sharing the rumor and warned fans to take it with a grain of salt until confirmed, some media outlets ran with the story and the album's producer Hal Willner reached out to Lafon to set the record straight.

Mitch shared the following message he received from the producer, "Hi Mitch - just wanted to clear up a rumor you wrote about re. Guns N' Roses recording 'Children of the Revolution' for BMG and my Bolan project . They are NOT on the record . In fact 'children of the revolution' is done by Kesha with a live orchestra that features Wayne KRAMER and LA's Jack Sh*t band that has members of Elvis C and Jackson B's bands . There is a rumor that Axl Rose recorded that song for a different Bolan project without G & R but again it is not ours .

Our project is done and BMG is putting it out in March or April. It is called 'Angelheaded Hipster - Another Look at Marc Bolan'. The title comes from Allen Ginsberg 'Howl' poem .

"Some of the featured artists are Marc Almond, Nick Cave, Perry Farrell , Foo Fighters , Emily Haines , Joan Jett, Father John Misty, Todd Rundgren , Peaches , Bjorns , Nena and more - 27 tracks over 2 CDs , vinyl and all the other ways .... so just wanted to give you the real info .... much love , Hal Willner" He added, "Oh and U2 with Elton John too"


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Guns N' Roses' Score Grammy Nomination For Expanded Appetite

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video

Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam

Singled Out: Kelly Richey's Love

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend

Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.