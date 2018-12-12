Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam

(hennemusic) Heart are streaming video of a 2006 performance of their 1980 classic, "Bebe Le Strange", featuring guest guitarist Dave Navarro from the forthcoming package, "Live In Atlantic City."

The title track to the Seattle band's fifth album serves as the opening tune on the set, which presents their appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!"

In addition to the Jane's Addiction rocker, Heart were joined by a lineup that included Alice In Chains, Duff McKagan, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Rufus Wainwright.

Each guest artist had the chance to perform two or three songs together with the band, as they delivered a set of classic rock songs from their catalog alongside a pair of Led Zeppelin tunes and a jam on some Alice In Chains tracks with McKagan and their fellow Seattle rockers.

Due January 25, "Heart: Live In Atlantic City" will be released in multiple formats, including LP, CD, DVD, BluRay and Digital Download. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

Heart Release Live 'Lost Angel' Video

Heart Announce Live In Atlantic City Album And DVD

Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil

Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks Classic Cover On Late Night TV

Yes Featuring ARW Release live Owner Of A Lonely Heart Video

Pinkish Black's Daron Beck Suffers Two Heart Attacks

Singled Out: Mad Max's Beat Of The Heart

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic

More Heart News

Share this article



