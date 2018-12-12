News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

12-12-2018
Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne has announced that he will be playing a a four night full band run of shows at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York city next June.

Special guest Lucius will open the four shows, scheduled for June 23, 24, 26 and 28, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14 at 11 AM (Eastern Time) through all Ticketmaster locations and livenation.com.

Accompanying Jackson at the Beacon Theatre in June 2019 are longtime band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Val McCallum (guitar), Alethea Mills (vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

Lucius and Jackson first met in 2015 on the set of the Cameron Crowe created show Roadies. Fronted by the enchanting Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, "I went to my first Lucius concert thinking I knew what they do," said Jackson Browne. "I had sung a little with Jess and Holly, and I was enchanted by them and by their unique singing. But I was amazed to discover the depth and the originality of this band. Their songs and their arrangements, their huge dynamics - they just blew me away. Then I saw them a second time in a smaller venue, and it was so intimate, and again, on a whole other level, I was fascinated by the unique collaboration taking place. I'm excited that I get to appear with Lucius this summer, and that my audience will have a chance to hear this great band. And of course, I'm really happy to have the chance to play for their audience too. My band and their band - these shows will be epic!"


Related Stories


Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

Jackson Browne Set To Receive Les Paul Innovation Award

Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty Anniversary

Jackson Browne Announces Acoustic Tour

More Jackson Browne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video

Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam

Singled Out: Kelly Richey's Love

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend

Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.