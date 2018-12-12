Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

Jackson Browne has announced that he will be playing a a four night full band run of shows at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York city next June.

Special guest Lucius will open the four shows, scheduled for June 23, 24, 26 and 28, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14 at 11 AM (Eastern Time) through all Ticketmaster locations and livenation.com.

Accompanying Jackson at the Beacon Theatre in June 2019 are longtime band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Val McCallum (guitar), Alethea Mills (vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

Lucius and Jackson first met in 2015 on the set of the Cameron Crowe created show Roadies. Fronted by the enchanting Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, "I went to my first Lucius concert thinking I knew what they do," said Jackson Browne. "I had sung a little with Jess and Holly, and I was enchanted by them and by their unique singing. But I was amazed to discover the depth and the originality of this band. Their songs and their arrangements, their huge dynamics - they just blew me away. Then I saw them a second time in a smaller venue, and it was so intimate, and again, on a whole other level, I was fascinated by the unique collaboration taking place. I'm excited that I get to appear with Lucius this summer, and that my audience will have a chance to hear this great band. And of course, I'm really happy to have the chance to play for their audience too. My band and their band - these shows will be epic!"





Related Stories

Jackson Browne Set To Receive Les Paul Innovation Award

Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty Anniversary

Jackson Browne Announces Acoustic Tour

More Jackson Browne News

Share this article



