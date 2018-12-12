Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

(hennemusic) Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) has launched a US community college initiative that sees the band donating $1 million dollars to enhance their career and technical education programs

Ten colleges from across the country will receive $100,000 each to support more than 1,000 students training to enter the workforce through programs that provide skills and services to those who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

Partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) - a Washington, D.C.-based organization that represents the nation's 1,103 community colleges - the Metallica Scholars awards were selected via a competitive application process and are designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students, reinvest in communities that supported Metallica during its recent United States tours, and leverage the influence of Metallica to elevate the importance of career and technical education.

"The All Within My Hands Foundation and Metallica are proud to announce this major new initiative," says AWMH Executive Director Dr. Edward Frank. "While the Foundation continues our support for the fight against hunger and emergency community aid, we are now expanding our mission to include support for career and technical education. The goal of our Metallica Scholars Initiative is to improve career opportunities for community college students in the trades. Equally, we hope to raise the awareness of the tremendous importance, value and impact of the education provided by our nation's community college system.

"The Foundation and the band are thrilled by the quality of proposals we received from these colleges, and are excited to do our part to help educate students so that they have the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying jobs in their communities."

"All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about," adds drummer Lars Ulrich. "We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same." Read more here.

