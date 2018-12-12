News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

12-12-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) has launched a US community college initiative that sees the band donating $1 million dollars to enhance their career and technical education programs

Ten colleges from across the country will receive $100,000 each to support more than 1,000 students training to enter the workforce through programs that provide skills and services to those who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

Partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) - a Washington, D.C.-based organization that represents the nation's 1,103 community colleges - the Metallica Scholars awards were selected via a competitive application process and are designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students, reinvest in communities that supported Metallica during its recent United States tours, and leverage the influence of Metallica to elevate the importance of career and technical education.

"The All Within My Hands Foundation and Metallica are proud to announce this major new initiative," says AWMH Executive Director Dr. Edward Frank. "While the Foundation continues our support for the fight against hunger and emergency community aid, we are now expanding our mission to include support for career and technical education. The goal of our Metallica Scholars Initiative is to improve career opportunities for community college students in the trades. Equally, we hope to raise the awareness of the tremendous importance, value and impact of the education provided by our nation's community college system.

"The Foundation and the band are thrilled by the quality of proposals we received from these colleges, and are excited to do our part to help educate students so that they have the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying jobs in their communities."

"All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about," adds drummer Lars Ulrich. "We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

Metallica Release Live 'Fight Fire With Fire' Video

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video

Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam

Singled Out: Kelly Richey's Love

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend

Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.