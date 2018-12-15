News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

12-15-2018
Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria have released a new animated video for their track 'Vultures' to celebrate the 1st anniversary of their self-titled album which hit stores on December 15th of last year.

Guitarist Ben Bruce had the following to say, "Simply put, Vultures means the world to us. We wrote this song at a time that was completely volatile in AA's relationship.

"We have since made amends and have written and created a video that speaks truly of what we have been through and overcome as Asking Alexandria. I hope you enjoy this visual as much as I have enjoyed creating it. Much love, Ben." Watch it here.


