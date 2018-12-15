Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

Asking Alexandria have released a new animated video for their track 'Vultures' to celebrate the 1st anniversary of their self-titled album which hit stores on December 15th of last year.

Guitarist Ben Bruce had the following to say, "Simply put, Vultures means the world to us. We wrote this song at a time that was completely volatile in AA's relationship.

"We have since made amends and have written and created a video that speaks truly of what we have been through and overcome as Asking Alexandria. I hope you enjoy this visual as much as I have enjoyed creating it. Much love, Ben." Watch it here.





Related Stories

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Asking Alexandria Unplug For 'Alone In A Room'

Asking Alexandria Share Special Acoustic Video

Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video

Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video

Asking Alexandria Recording Next Album

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases 'Prozac' Video

Asking Alexandria Want To Bring Excitement Back To Rock

More Asking Alexandria News

Share this article



