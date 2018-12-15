News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

12-15-2018
Korn

Korn are taking their time on work for their forthcoming follow-up to their 2016 album "The Serenity Of Suffering," according to Brian "Head" Welch.

The guitarist gave an update on the new record during a recent interview on WRIF radio. He said, "We have been taking our time - taking a break. A month with the family, a couple of weeks in the studio writing. So where we're at is we're done with the drums of the songs that we've written, and I think we're gonna write more. And the guitars aren't done yet. The bass is far from being done. Vocals have been messed with a little bit. And so we're taking our time, man. And we're gonna hit it hard the beginning of the year and hopefully get this thing knocked out."

He added, "We've taken the biggest break that we have in years, and it was meant to be. Someone's watching over us, because Jonathan [Davis, KORN singer] and his tragedy that he's gone through, he needed time off and he needed to focus on things more. So, yeah, it's been good, but we can't wait to get back, man. We've got things cooking, so we're hoping to make some announcements early next year."


