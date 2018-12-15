News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'

12-15-2018
Rival Sons

So Cal rockers Rival Sons have released a visualizer video for their new track "Feral Roots," which was shot by Rival Sons' frontman Jay Buchanan and Steven Bradley in the woods of Franklin, TN.

The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming major label debut which is set to hit stores on January 25th. Watch the new visualizer promo clip here.

Jay had this to say, "The primal intensity of FERAL ROOTS reflects a certain unrest at the heart of the album. With its nuanced explorations of both the wild and domestic struggles of love and truth, FERAL ROOTS ultimately argues for pushing beyond pure survival instincts and striving for something more exalted: to reclaim a long diluted genre through a galvanizing return to form."


