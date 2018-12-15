Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'

So Cal rockers Rival Sons have released a visualizer video for their new track "Feral Roots," which was shot by Rival Sons' frontman Jay Buchanan and Steven Bradley in the woods of Franklin, TN.

The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming major label debut which is set to hit stores on January 25th. Watch the new visualizer promo clip here.

Jay had this to say, "The primal intensity of FERAL ROOTS reflects a certain unrest at the heart of the album. With its nuanced explorations of both the wild and domestic struggles of love and truth, FERAL ROOTS ultimately argues for pushing beyond pure survival instincts and striving for something more exalted: to reclaim a long diluted genre through a galvanizing return to form."





Related Stories

Rival Sons Announce First North American Headline Tour

Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album

Rival Sons Announce 2019 Tour Dates

Jonathan Davis Debuts New Song, Rival Sons Frontman Gets Bloody, Cave In's Caleb Scofield Killed, Paul Stanley, antiMusic Turns 20 and more

Rival Sons, Beck, Ben Harper Lead RIDE Festival Lineup

The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup

More Rival Sons News

Share this article



