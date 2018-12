Samantha Fish Expands Spring Tour American Blues rocker Samantha Fish will be crossing the pond next spring for a UK tour and has announced that she has added an additional date to the trek. The new show will be taking place at the Sage 2 in Gateshead on Tuesday May 7th. Samantha will be launching the tour in support of her new studio album which will be released in early 2019. See the dates here.



She had this to say, "I'm never gonna be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am. But it's all the blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in blues before. You've gotta keep that kind of fire and spirit. I'm never gonna do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I have to be who I am and find my best voice."

Related Stories



Samantha Fish Expands Spring Tour More Samantha Fish News Share this article