A Pale Horse Named Death Stream New Song 'Vultures'

A Pale Horse Named Death are streaming their new single "Vultures". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album "When The World Becomes Undone" which will be released on January 18th.

Singer and guitarist Sal Abruscato had the following to say about the new track, "'Vultures' is about being used until you have nothing left to give, friends and family coming around only when they need you or when you have something they want and of course waiting for your demise."

Check it out here. The album's tracklisting is as follows: 1. As It Begins 2. When The World Becomes Undone 3. Love The Ones You Hate 4. Fell In My Hole 5. Succumbing To The Event Horizon 6. Vultures 7. End Of Days 8. The Woods 9. We All Break Down 10. Lay With The Wicked 11. Splinters 12. Dreams Of The End 13. Closure





