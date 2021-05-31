A Pale Horse Named Death Share 'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)'

A Pale Horse Named Death have released a brand new track entitled "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Infernum in Terra", which is due to arrive on September 24th.

Band leader Sal Abruscato, a founding member Type O Negative and Life of Agony, had this to say about the new song, "'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)' is about feeling lost with your emotions and beliefs with the outside world, you're on the verge of snapping, feeling alone and that's the moment where you need to dig deep with your self, focus on what makes you feel better, ignore the rest who do not help. In a nutshell believe in your self and you can achieve anything!"

He said of the album, "The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open minded approach.

"There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything.

"With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album 'Infernum In Terra'. This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul!" Stream the song below:

