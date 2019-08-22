A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Limited Edition Vinyl

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced that they will be releasing a special limited edition 7" vinyl single called "Uncovered" on October 11th and only 300 copies will be available.

The single will feature their take on the Three Dog Night classic "One" and The Cure's "Prayers For Rain". Singer and guitarist Sal Abruscato had this to say, "It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7" release.

"Eric Morgan suggested The Cure's 'Prayers For Rain' and Johnny Kelly suggested Three Dog Night's 'One' I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process."





Related Stories

A Pale Horse Named Death Launching North American Tour

A Pale Horse Named Death Announce North American Tour Dates

Singled Out: A Pale Horse Named Death's Vultures

Singled Out: A Pale Horse Named Death's Vultures

A Pale Horse Named Death Stream New Song 'Vultures'

A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album

More A Pale Horse Named Death News

Share this article



