A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Limited Edition Vinyl

08-22-2019
A Pale Horse Named Death

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced that they will be releasing a special limited edition 7" vinyl single called "Uncovered" on October 11th and only 300 copies will be available.

The single will feature their take on the Three Dog Night classic "One" and The Cure's "Prayers For Rain". Singer and guitarist Sal Abruscato had this to say, "It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7" release.

"Eric Morgan suggested The Cure's 'Prayers For Rain' and Johnny Kelly suggested Three Dog Night's 'One' I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process."


