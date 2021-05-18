A Pale Horse Named Death Releasing Very Dark New Album

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album 'Infernum In Terra' on September 24th, 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV.
Band founder Sal Abruscato (Type O Negative and Life of Agony) had this to say, "The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf shall we say with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh open-minded approach.
"There is no real concrete specific concept, it touches on some personal topics in my life long, my interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything.
"With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell and at this moment the world seems to be in a very dark place hence the title of the album 'Infernum In Terra'.
"This is a very dark album, but what else is new I always write dark music to soothe a dark soul!" See the tracklisting below:
1. Infernum
2. Believe In Something (You Are Lost)
3. Cast Out From The Sky
4. Shards Of Glass
5. Lucifer's Sun
6. It Is Done
7. Two-Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)
8. Slave To The Master
9. Devil's Deed
10. Reflections Of The Dead
11. Souls In The Abyss
