A Pale Horse Named Death Unleash 'Shards Of Glass' Video

A Pale Horse Named Death are streaming their new single "Shards Of Glass". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Infernum In Terra", which is set to hit stores on September 24th.
Sal Abruscato (Type O Negative and Life of Agony) had this to say about the new track, "This song refers to the mental and emotional abuse that happens in a family setting.
"Tip toeing around a family member that causes only emotional damage to you and your family, what ever they touch they destroy, what ever they say about your character is a lie and no one trusts what you are saying is true.
"You get this feeling that the broken glass you walk on is what lies in their wake of destruction." Watch the video below:
