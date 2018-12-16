News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pearl Jam Rock Stooges Classic with Soundgarden and Mudhoney Members

12-16-2018
Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming video of an August 10 performance of a Stooges classic at Seattle's Safeco Field featuring members of Soundgarden and Mudhoney as part of the band's #12DaysOfPJ series.

The group were joined by Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Mudhoney's Mark Arm and Steve Turner for The Stooges 1973 track, "Search And Destroy", during the second of two concerts at the venue.

Billed as "The Home Shows", the opening dates of Pearl Jam's summer US concert series raised $10.8 million for almost 100 organizations working to fight homelessness in the city.

"And this is just the beginning," says Pearl Jam. "You have more influence than you think - and now is the time to use it. Email your elected officials and let them know what you want from them. Ask your employers what they're doing on this issue. Support businesses committed to ending homelessness. Go out of your way to say 'Hello' and 'How can I help?' when you see a neighbor experiencing homelessness.

"Then, keep learning, donating, volunteering, paying attention, and believing. The more than 12,000 people living on the streets of our city need us to." Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


