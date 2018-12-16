Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover

Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles have revealed their version of The Bee Gees classic hit "How Deep Is Your Love" from their upcoming collaborative instrumental album.

Their new album will be entitled "Heart Songs" and is scheduled to be released on January 11th. Their rendition of The Bee Gees classic can be streamed here.

The two will also be hitting the road together to promote the new album with their first performance scheduled for January 8 in San Francisco, CA at Herbst Theatre. See the dates and the album tracklisting below:

Tracklisting:

"Cold, Cold Heart" (written by Hank Williams)

"How Deep Is Your Love" (written by The Bee Gees)

"I Can't Stop Loving You" (written by Don Gibson)

"Somewhere" (written by Leonard Bernstein from West Side Story)

"I Can Let Go Now" (written by Michael McDonald)

"Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" (written by Billy Joel)

"After Paris" (written by John Knowles)

"Walkin' My Baby Back Home" (written by Roy Turk and Fred Ahlert)

"I Can't Make You Love Me" (written by Allen Shamblin and Michael Reid)

"Where Is Love" (written by Lionel Bart for Oliver!)

"He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" (written by Bobby Russell and Bobby Scott)

"Eva Waits" (written by Tommy Emmanuel)

"Turning Home (Live)"

"How Deep Is Your Love (Live)"

Tour Dates:

Tue 1/8 - San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre

Wed 1/9 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owen's Crystal Palace

Fri 1/11 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

Tue 1/15 - New York, NY - City Winery

Wed 1/16 - New York, NY - City Winery

Fri 1/18 - Boston, MA - City Winery

Sat 1/19 - Boston, MA - City Winery

Sun 1/20 - Homer, NY - Center for The Arts

Mon 1/21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

Tue 1/22 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Wed 1/23 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Fri 1/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota Jazz Club

Sat 1/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota Jazz Club

Sun 1/27 - St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon Concert Hall

Tue 2/19 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

Wed 2/20 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

Fri 2/22 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theater

Sat 2/23 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theater

Tue 2/26 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry





