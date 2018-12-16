News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover

12-16-2018
Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles have revealed their version of The Bee Gees classic hit "How Deep Is Your Love" from their upcoming collaborative instrumental album.

Their new album will be entitled "Heart Songs" and is scheduled to be released on January 11th. Their rendition of The Bee Gees classic can be streamed here.

The two will also be hitting the road together to promote the new album with their first performance scheduled for January 8 in San Francisco, CA at Herbst Theatre. See the dates and the album tracklisting below:

Tracklisting:
"Cold, Cold Heart" (written by Hank Williams)
"How Deep Is Your Love" (written by The Bee Gees)
"I Can't Stop Loving You" (written by Don Gibson)
"Somewhere" (written by Leonard Bernstein from West Side Story)
"I Can Let Go Now" (written by Michael McDonald)
"Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" (written by Billy Joel)
"After Paris" (written by John Knowles)
"Walkin' My Baby Back Home" (written by Roy Turk and Fred Ahlert)
"I Can't Make You Love Me" (written by Allen Shamblin and Michael Reid)
"Where Is Love" (written by Lionel Bart for Oliver!)
"He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" (written by Bobby Russell and Bobby Scott)
"Eva Waits" (written by Tommy Emmanuel)
"Turning Home (Live)"
"How Deep Is Your Love (Live)"

Tour Dates:
Tue 1/8 - San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre
Wed 1/9 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owen's Crystal Palace
Fri 1/11 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
Tue 1/15 - New York, NY - City Winery
Wed 1/16 - New York, NY - City Winery
Fri 1/18 - Boston, MA - City Winery
Sat 1/19 - Boston, MA - City Winery
Sun 1/20 - Homer, NY - Center for The Arts
Mon 1/21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
Tue 1/22 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
Wed 1/23 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
Fri 1/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota Jazz Club
Sat 1/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota Jazz Club
Sun 1/27 - St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon Concert Hall
Tue 2/19 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
Wed 2/20 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
Fri 2/22 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theater
Sat 2/23 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theater
Tue 2/26 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry


