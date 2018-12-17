News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Overkill Streaming New Song 'Last Man Standing'

12-17-2018
Overkill

Overkill have released their brand new single "Last Man Standing." The song comes from the veteran metal band's forthcoming album "The Wings Of War".

The new record is scheduled to hit stores on February 22nd and the lyric video for the single can be seen here. Frontman Bobby 'Blitz' Ellsworth had this to say, "The time has come for a first taste: Last Man Standing.

"This cut got the unanimous nod to open The Wings Of War, all they way back to the first demos in March, so much so, it was mock titled 'Opener' up until the recording. Sometimes everyone is on the same page. So dig into some old school thrash, with a side order of Jersey-made head-banging."

Tracklisting: 1. Last Man Standing 2. Believe In The Fight 3. Head Of A Pin 4. Bat Sh*t Crazy 5. Distortion 6. A Mother's Prayer 7. Welcome To The Garden State 8. Where Few Dare To Walk 9. Out On The Road-Kill 10. Hole In My Soul


