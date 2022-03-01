Overkill Recruit Phil Demmel To Fill In For Dave Linsk On Tour

Tour poster

Overkill guitarist Dave Linsk will not be joining the band for this U.S. tour this month and the group has recruited former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel to fill in for him, according to frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth.

The vocalist broke the news while speak with the Chicago Tribune. He said, "We've used Phil in the past when we've had issues.

"We're prepared. We're ready. It's not about the strength of the individual but about the strength of the unit. We found that out with Phil when he stepped in.

"It's just nice to be able to do what you do whether you're the concertgoer or whether you're the concert performer," he added. "Let's get back to normal. Let's do what we do best. Let's have a little bit of fun."

