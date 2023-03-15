Overkill Share Visualizer For New Song Scorched

Overkill have shared a visualizer for their new song "Wicked Place", which they have shared as a preview to their forthcoming album, "Scorched", that will arrive on April 14th.
Bobby Blitz had this to say about the song, "One of my favorite rides on the record, a big thick groove reminiscent of days gone by, with a modern punch in the snoot! Get Wicked!"
According to Nuclear Blast, Scorched offered a new recording environment as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.
