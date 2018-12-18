News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

12-18-2018
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen closed out his "Springsteen On Broadway" series on December 15 after 236 performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.

Springsteen fanzine Backstreets shared video footage of the New Jersey rocker's final bow before a sold-out audience at the intimate New York venue.

Launched in October of 2017, the one-man show saw the singer deliver a stripped-down, solo performance while sharing details behind some of his legendary material.

"I want to thank all of our co-workers, friends and fans for making my year on Broadway one of the most creatively memorable of my life," shared Springsteen on social media. "To have come this far then be able to share my music with you the way we have this year has meant a great deal to me.

"A thanks must go out to Jon Landau,. Barbara Carr, George Travis and everyone at JLM, the men and women of the Walter Kerr Thearte, and Jordan Roth, and the folks at Jujamcyn. A special thanks to my lovely wife Patti (Scialfa) for lending her beautiful voice and presence to our work together. She's been a nightly inspiration."

"Our closing is bittersweet," he added, "but more adventures await down the road. I'll see you there." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run Album Gets Unusual Makeover

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

Bruce Springsteen Plans New Album and E Street Band Tour

Bruce Springsteen Previews Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer- Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time- Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer- more

Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth

Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue

KISS Farewell Tour Is Not A Gimmick Says Guitarist

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Perform 1983 Classic In Rare Portland Concert

Willie Nelson All Star Tribute Concert Adds More Big Names

Eric Clapton Releases 'Christmas In My Hometown' Video

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Singled Out: Band Of Silver's El Magnifico

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'

The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.