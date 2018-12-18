News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

12-18-2018
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are premiering a video for the original holiday song, "We All Need Christmas", from their newly-released greatest-hits collection, "The Story So Far - The Best Of Def Leppard."

The clip mixes scenes with the band alongside fan-submitted footage, after the group recently reached out for assistance with the project. "We All Need Christmas... and we all want YOU to celebrate with us," said the band on social media in October. "Post a video set to the entire song lip-syncing the lyrics" to the seasonal tune.

"The Story So Far" traces the UK band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today, and includes a remix of the group's cover of David Essex's 1973 hit "Rock On", and recent take on Depeche Mode's 1989 single, "Personal Jesus." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


