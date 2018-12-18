News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Perform 1983 Classic In Rare Portland Concert

12-18-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming an official video clip of a performance the 1983 classic, "No Remorse", from their recent and rare concert in Portland, OR.

As part of an extended WorldWired tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", the December 5 event at the city's Moda Center marked the first Metallica show in the city in a decade.

"No Remorse" appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


