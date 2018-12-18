News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Willie Nelson All Star Tribute Concert Adds More Big Names

12-18-2018
Willie Nelson

Even more big name music stars have been added to the lineup for the upcoming Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw, A Willie Nelson All-Star Concert Celebration.

The special event will be taking place on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 7PM CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and will be filmed for an A&E TV concert special.

The newly added stars added include Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Jimmy Buffett, Bobby Bare, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Micah Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ray Benson, and Steve Earle.

They join previously announced performers Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, George Strait, Jack Johnson, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Ann Womack, Lyle Lovett, Norah Jones and The Little Willies, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Vince Gill.


Related Stories


Willie Nelson All Star Tribute Concert Adds More Big Names

Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute

Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Lineup

Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA

Willie Nelson Releases 'Last Man Standing' Video

Willie Nelson Releases Video For 'Last Man Standing' Title Track

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

More Willie Nelson News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer- Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time- Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer- more

Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth

Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue

KISS Farewell Tour Is Not A Gimmick Says Guitarist

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Perform 1983 Classic In Rare Portland Concert

Willie Nelson All Star Tribute Concert Adds More Big Names

Eric Clapton Releases 'Christmas In My Hometown' Video

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Singled Out: Band Of Silver's El Magnifico

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'

The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.