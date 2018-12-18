Willie Nelson All Star Tribute Concert Adds More Big Names

Even more big name music stars have been added to the lineup for the upcoming Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw, A Willie Nelson All-Star Concert Celebration.

The special event will be taking place on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 7PM CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and will be filmed for an A&E TV concert special.

The newly added stars added include Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Jimmy Buffett, Bobby Bare, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Micah Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ray Benson, and Steve Earle.

They join previously announced performers Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, George Strait, Jack Johnson, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Ann Womack, Lyle Lovett, Norah Jones and The Little Willies, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Vince Gill.





Related Stories

Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute

Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Lineup

Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA

Willie Nelson Releases 'Last Man Standing' Video

Willie Nelson Releases Video For 'Last Man Standing' Title Track

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

More Willie Nelson News

Share this article



