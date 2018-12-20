News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

12-20-2018
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are among the acts set to be honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. The award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

"From their power riffs to their dark, gothic imagery," says The Recording Academy, "Black Sabbath arguably invented the heavy metal signposts and influenced every heavy rock band that followed."

Joining the iconic hard rockers as recipients of the prestigious recognition from The Recording Academy are George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick.

"Each year, the Recording Academy has the distinct privilege of celebrating music industry giants who have greatly contributed to our cultural heritage," explains Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow. "This year, we have a gifted and brilliant group of honorees and their exceptional accomplishments, contributions, and artistry will continue to influence and inspire generations to come."

A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the performers will be held on May 11 in Los Angeles, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Black Sabbath Classic Covered By WYN (What You Need)

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Releases Video Promo For Special Event

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer- Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time- Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming

Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

KISS Announce KISSWORLD Is Coming Next Month

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Performs Rare Lead Vocal

Metallica Share Live Video Of Rarely Performed Classic

Kill Devil Hill's Mark Zavon Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video

John Mellencamp Scores Biggest Chart Hit In A Decade

Green Day Highlight Tour With New Video

Singled Out: Jonah The Runner's Cardinal Park

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth

Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue

KISS Farewell Tour Is Not A Gimmick Says Guitarist

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.