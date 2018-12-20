News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Green Day Highlight Tour With New Video

12-20-2018
(hennemusic) Green Day are sharing highlights from their 2016-17 Revolution Radio world tour in a newly-released music video for the track, "Youngblood"

The tune is the final single issued from the San Francisco-based rockers' twelfth album, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in the fall of 2016.

Green Day played 120 shows on the tour, which got off to a rough start when they were forced to postpone the trek's launch and three other shows of a month-long North American club tour due to an illness "affecting several members of the band and its crew."

The group opened the run in Columbus, OH on September 26, 2016, before playing concert dates across North America, Europe, Oceania and Latin America, and closing out the series in Mexico City on November 19, 2017. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


