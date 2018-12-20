News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Performs Rare Lead Vocal

12-20-2018
Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) In the latest installment of the #12DaysOfPJ series, guitarist Stone Gossard can be seen fronting Pearl Jam on their classic track, "Mankind", during a July 17 show at The O2 in London.

Originally recorded for 1996's "No Code", the song remains a rarity in the Seattle band's catalog as the only one to feature lead vocals by the guitarist, who is also credited as the lone songwriter on the tune.

The London show in July - which marked the closing night of Pearl Jam's month-long summer tour of Europe - was rescheduled from its original June 19 date after Eddie Vedder lost his voice during the second week of the group's European tour.

"Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight's show at the O2 Arena in London," posted the group on social media. "The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July. Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates. It's the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason.

"Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have traveled and made plans. Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for the continued support." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


