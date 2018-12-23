Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a rare performance of the 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", from their final live show of 2018 in Fresno, CA on December 9.

The event at the city's Save Mart Center marked only the second 2018 appearance of the title track to Metallica's second album in the band's set, which happened during the group's first date in the California locale in 10 years.

"Ride The Lightning" peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to eventual US sales of more than 6 million copies. Metallica will next be seen performing at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 16. Watch the video here.

