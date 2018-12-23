Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are sharing the Christmas spirit with fans by streaming a series of rare seasonal songs in a new Yule Log video as the finale of their #12DaysOfPJ series.

The footage of a roaring fire is accompanied by nine holiday-themed tunes, including a selection of tracks from the Seattle band 's Ten Club 7-inch Christmas singles series, a 1991 demo entitled "Acoustic #1)", and the 1998 "Yield" single, "Wishlist."

Launched December 10, the #12DaysOfPJ campaign sees Pearl Jam present highlights from 2018 in sync with a social media promotion that will see fans win prizes for sharing videos or photos of PJ-themed holiday decor on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #12DaysOfPJ. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





