News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

12-24-2018
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under was a top 18 story of February 2018: The Foo Fighters were joined by Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo for a performance of the 1976 KISS classic, "Detroit Rock City", during their January 30 show in Melbourne, Australia, and video from the event is streaming online.

On tour across Australia together over the past few weeks, the pairing teamed up at the city's Etihad Stadium. "We thought 'last night of the Australian tour, we'd do something special for you'," Dave Grohl told the crowd late in their headlining set, "and have Rivers come out and sing a song for you."

With Cuomo on lead vocals, the lineup delivered the legendary opening track from KISS' fourth album, "Destroyer." Coming on the heels of the success of 1975's "Alive!", the record peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 2 million copies in the country.

The Melbourne concert also saw the Foo Fighters deliver covers of classic tracks by Alice Cooper, the Ramones, Queen and AC/DC. The Foo Fighters - with guests Weezer - will wrap up their trek down under in support of "Concrete And Gold" at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, February 3. Watch the KISS classic jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band 2018 In Review

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.