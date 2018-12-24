Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under was a top 18 story of February 2018: The Foo Fighters were joined by Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo for a performance of the 1976 KISS classic, "Detroit Rock City", during their January 30 show in Melbourne, Australia, and video from the event is streaming online.

On tour across Australia together over the past few weeks, the pairing teamed up at the city's Etihad Stadium. "We thought 'last night of the Australian tour, we'd do something special for you'," Dave Grohl told the crowd late in their headlining set, "and have Rivers come out and sing a song for you."

With Cuomo on lead vocals, the lineup delivered the legendary opening track from KISS' fourth album, "Destroyer." Coming on the heels of the success of 1975's "Alive!", the record peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 2 million copies in the country.

The Melbourne concert also saw the Foo Fighters deliver covers of classic tracks by Alice Cooper, the Ramones, Queen and AC/DC. The Foo Fighters - with guests Weezer - will wrap up their trek down under in support of "Concrete And Gold" at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, February 3. Watch the KISS classic jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article



