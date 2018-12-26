News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford 2018 In Review

12-26-2018
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford was a top 18 story of March 2018: A legendary heavy metal guitarist may be teaming up with an iconic vocalist. Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi revealed that he and Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford hope to work together.

Iommi and Halford recently took part in a photo shoot for Metal Hammer and the Sabbath guitarist reportedly expressed his desire to work with the Metal God, according to Loudwire)

"We've talked about [working together] for ages," Iommi said. "When the time's right it would be nice to write a track or two, or whatever. I'd like to do that. It's nice to work with people that you respect and like."

If it happens, this wouldn't be the first time the metal legends joined up. Halford had previously filled in as a vocalist for Black Sabbath on a few occasions. Read about that here.


