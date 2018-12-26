Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics was a top 18 story of March 2018: The Foo Fighters performed a live mashup of classic songs by John Lennon and Van Halen as part of their March 2 concert at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba, Brazil, and video from the event is streaming online.

During the band introductions in the middle of the set, Dave Grohl acknowledged keyboardist Rami Jaffee as the musician began playing the opening chords to Lennon's iconic 1971 song, "Imagine", while Grohl sang the lyrics to Van Halen's 1984 hit, "Jump."

Inspired by a 2010 YouTube mashup of the tunes by DJ Mighty Mike, the Foos shared footage of their rehearsal while giving a shout-out to the original, saying "Woodshedding for the summer tour has never felt so good...see you out there....(I'll learn the words by then, I swear). Thanks to Mighty Mike for the inspirado (Oh, and Halen and Lennon, too)."

The DJ shared the Foos performance on Facebook, writing "Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters just covered my 2010 mashup between Lennon and Van Halen and they thank me in the credits! Now I can die peacefully!"

The best-selling single of Lennon's solo career, "Imagine" topped the charts in several countries around the world while reaching No. 3 on the US Billboard 200, while "Jump" from Van Halen's "1984" album remains the band's only No. 1 US single. Check out the mashup here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





