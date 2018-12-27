Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future was a top 18 story of April 2018: Despite previous comments to the contrary, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is not optimistic about the possibility of the legendary metal band playing together again but he does not rule it out.

Iommi was a guest at a charity fundraiser at the Opus Restaurant in Birmingham and during the event the host Gary Newborn asked him if the band would play together again.

He responded (via here), "It's highly unlikely, but we may. You can never say never, because we've done it [before] ... So many times, you say, 'Oh, that's it now,' with different singers and this and that, and all of a sudden we're playing together again. I would hope we could do some one-offs, but we'll never tour the world again as we did, because it is really exhausting."

He added, "People think, 'What a great life,' and it is a great life, but it has its toll on your body. All the traveling at different hours of the day and night. You finish a show at 11 o'clock. What we'd normally do is we'd base ourselves in one place, like New York or wherever we were, and then we'd stay in New York for 10 days, fly out and do a show and fly back in the night.

"So by the time you get to the hotel, it's four o'clock or five o'clock [in the morning]. And you don't pass the time, you can't sleep. And that's the difficult part. Even though you travel the best way you can. You could never fault the service. We had a great plane, we had great hotels - everything was marvelous - but it's still tiring."

He then concluded, "I think when you get to our age, it changes from when we're 20. We could stay up all night, but now I'm 30 and it's a different thing."





