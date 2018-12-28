News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

12-28-2018
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album was a top 18 story of May 2018: Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament revealed that despite the band recently releasing a new single, they have not yet really gotten to work on their new album and they are not pressuring themselves to do so.

The band surprised fans back in March with the release of the song "Can't Deny Me", which led to speculation that the group's forthcoming album would be coming soon.

Ament was asked for an update on the new record during a radio interview and responded, "I wish I had an answer for you. We have a bunch of stuff that's sort of partly written. Unfortunately, we have rehearsals coming up for Europe and the shows this summer, so it's in a little bit of a limbo state right now. We still need to record it; we haven't really recorded anything. But [there are] a lot of ideas.

He then added, "We've sort of been telling ourselves that we weren't gonna put a ton of pressure on the situation. We really wanna make something great, and we wanna have the freedom to live with some of these ideas for a while and then maybe record them in a different way. We're sort of exploring all sorts of different things right now. So I think it bodes well for whatever the next album is."


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Performs Rare Lead Vocal

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

Pearl Jam Rock Stooges Classic with Soundgarden and Mudhoney Members

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans 2018 In Review

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song 2018 In Review

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years 2018 In Review

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List 2018 In Review

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.