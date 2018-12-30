News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert was a top 18 story of June 2018: The Foo Fighters returned to the same venue where Dave Grohl famously broke his leg back in 2015 and the frontman marked the return by playing a joke on audience members.

Grohl broke he leg in a stage fall early in the band's performance at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg in June of 2015. While he played the remainder of the show, he was forced to use a throne for live appearances that followed.

Three years later, the band played the same stadium and decided to have some fun with fans. As the band prepared to start their set at the Swedish venue, they sent out a stuntman doubling as Grohl who took a fall into the pit in front of the stage. The band shared video of the prank via Facebook. Watch it here.


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks 2018 In Review

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron 2018 In Review

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band 2018 In Review

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.