News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce was a top 18 story of June 2018: The wife of Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has filed for divorce while alleging years of abuse by the rocker. Jenn is reportedly seeking custody of their daughter as well as child/spousal support in the divorce proceedings.

TMZ reports Jenn DeLeo filed for divorce a couple weeks ago, just days after she claims he made violent threats to her, admitted he was cheating and told her to get out of the house - in front of their 6-year-old daughter.

In court documents, Jenn alleges Dean's behavior started in 2012, shortly after they were married and she gave birth to their daughter; she claims his substance abuse led first to an incident involving the newborn nearly drowning when the guitarist took her into the ocean "while he was completely inebriated", before outlining a pattern of physical assaults and threats in the years since.

"I want to give a shout out to anyone who's in a domestic violence situation!," Jenn DeLeo tweeted on June 23. "It's not your fault for staying so long. Please find the strength to leave. Once you do it's beautiful. Sending love", with a follow-up note that read: "I was in one with #DeanDeleo for the past 8 years!!!" Read more including her tweets here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks 2018 In Review

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron 2018 In Review

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band 2018 In Review

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.