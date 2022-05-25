Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have been forced to pulled out of the final dates of their current U.S. tour with Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry, after a member of the band's touring party tested positive for Covid-19.
STP broke the news to fans on Tuesday (May 24th) via social media. They wrote, "During routine Covid-19 testing, we have discovered that a member of our touring party has tested positive.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel the remaining shows on our tour with Halestorm. The 5 dates are Evansville, Tulsa, Deadwood, Moorhead, and Missoula. Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry will still be performing as scheduled.
"Thank you to everybody who has come out to see a show, and an extra special thank you to Halestorm. We'll be back out there as soon as we can."
