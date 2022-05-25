.

Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-25-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stone Temple Pilots Tour poster
Tour poster

Stone Temple Pilots have been forced to pulled out of the final dates of their current U.S. tour with Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry, after a member of the band's touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

STP broke the news to fans on Tuesday (May 24th) via social media. They wrote, "During routine Covid-19 testing, we have discovered that a member of our touring party has tested positive.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel the remaining shows on our tour with Halestorm. The 5 dates are Evansville, Tulsa, Deadwood, Moorhead, and Missoula. Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry will still be performing as scheduled.

"Thank you to everybody who has come out to see a show, and an extra special thank you to Halestorm. We'll be back out there as soon as we can."

Related Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour

Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works 2021 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Shared Early Version Of 1996 Classic 2021 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Halt Tour After Positive Covid Test

News > Stone Temple Pilots

advertisement
Day In Rock

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab- Bruce Springsteen World Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour- more

Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Evanescence New Lineup- more

Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ

Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois

Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix

On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce World Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour

Former Mnemic Frontman Guillaume Bideau Dead At 44

The Airborne Toxic Event Go Retro With 'Faithless' Video

The Revivalists Announce Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2

Nile's Karl Sanders Gets Animated For 'The Sun Has Set on the Age of Man'

Beauty School Dropout, Mark Hoppus, Pete Wentz Launch Verswire With 'Assassin' Video

Singled Out: A Rising Force's Believe