+LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots Launching The Jubilee Tour

+LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots will be teaming up this summer for a North American coheadline tour that will feature support from Our Lady Peace on the first two dates, with Soul Asylum taking over for the remaining shows.
Dubbed the Jubilee Tour, the 19-date trek is set to kick off on off August 16th in Concord, CA at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord and will wrap up on September 15th in Indianapolis, IN at the Ruoff Music Center.
Both bands will be using the tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of classic albums. Stone Temple Pilots will be showcasing "Purple", and +Live+ will highlight their "Throwing Copper" album.
JUBILEE 2024 TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 16 Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord # ^
Sat Aug 17 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater # ^
Mon Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #
Thu Aug 22 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #
Fri Aug 23 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #
Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +
Tue Aug 27 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +
Wed Aug 28 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #
Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Dally's Place +
Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #
Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +
Thu Sep 5 Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +
Fri Sep 6 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
Tue Sep 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #
Wed Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +
Sun Sep 15 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #
# Stone Temple Pilots closes show
+ +LIVE+ closes show
^ with Our Lady Peace
