Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour (Week in Review)
Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Darkest Hour have announced the Canadian leg of the Death To False Metalcore Tour which they will be coheadlining with Unearth and will feature support from The Agony Scene. They are launching the tour in support of their latest album "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora" which will see the band performing across Eastern Canada from January 31st through February 8th.
