Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

The Seattle rockers headlined the closing night of the three-day event on a day that also saw sets by White, Alice In Chains, MGMT and many others.

The footage is part of Pearl Jam's newly-launched #12DaysOfPJ series, which sees the group sharing highlights from their 2018 tour in sync with a social media campaign that will see fans win prizes for participating.

"We want to see your Pearl Jam holiday spirit!," says the band. "Starting December 10, share videos or photos of your PJ-themed holiday decor on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #12DaysOfPJ.

"A number of random fans who use the hashtag will be selected and sent a Pearl Jam gift; we will also be sharing some of our favorites across Pearl Jam's social channels. Happy Holidays!" Watch the video - here.