The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Moving To Music City

The Nashville stop has been confirmed to be the display's final stop on its U.S. tour. Previous locations included New York City and Chicago. Before it hit the U.S., Exhibitionism debuted at London's Saatchi Gallery in April of 2016.

"We're all in for a rare treat," Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum CEO and founder Joe Chambers said in an official statement. "Hosting The Rolling Stones Exhibit…and pairing it with our museum that celebrates the achievements of all musicians around the globe establishes a can't-miss destination worth traveling from anywhere for music fans."

The exhibit was created with the help of the Rolling Stones and features a collection of themed spots displaying more than 500 Stones artifacts, such as guitars, posters, costumes, photos and more. Read more - here.