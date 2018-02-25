|
The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Moving To Music City (Week in Review)
The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Moving To Music City was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) The Rolling Stones Exhibit, also known as Exhibitionism, has one final stop. The exhibit, which is currently in Las Vegas, will make its way to the Music City this spring. The display will officially close its doors at the Palazzo resort in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 25, and open at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on March 29. Tickets for the Nashville display can be purchased online now at StonesExhibit.com. The Nashville stop has been confirmed to be the display's final stop on its U.S. tour. Previous locations included New York City and Chicago. Before it hit the U.S., Exhibitionism debuted at London's Saatchi Gallery in April of 2016. "We're all in for a rare treat," Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum CEO and founder Joe Chambers said in an official statement. "Hosting The Rolling Stones Exhibit…and pairing it with our museum that celebrates the achievements of all musicians around the globe establishes a can't-miss destination worth traveling from anywhere for music fans." The exhibit was created with the help of the Rolling Stones and features a collection of themed spots displaying more than 500 Stones artifacts, such as guitars, posters, costumes, photos and more. Read more - here.
