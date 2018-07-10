Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut, "Appetite For Destruction", has returned to the US Top 10 for the first time in more than 29 years thanks to a newly-released series of expanded reissues of the iconic hard rock album.



Billboard reports "Appetite" has re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10. Offered in a variety of packages - including a limited edition 4CD/7LP "Locked N' Loaded" box set - all versions of the project combined sold 33,000 units in the week ending July 5.



The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). As of this week, each unit equals one traditional album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from one album (a TEA unit), or 1,250 paid subscription on-demand audio song streams from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported on-demand audio song streams from an album (an SEA unit).



"Appetite For Destruction" originally debuted at No. 182 on the Billboard 200 in August of 1987; the set reached No. 1 nearly a year later, where it went on to top the chart for a total of five non-consecutive weeks while finishing as the No. 6 biggest album of 1988. here.