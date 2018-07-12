News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Machine Head Announce North American Tour
07-12-2018
.
Machine Head

Machine Head will be returning to the road this fall when they launch the second leg of their North American tour in support of their latest studio album "Catharsis".

The shows will continue with the An Evening With Machine Head format and are scheduled to kick off on October 4th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace Of Spades and will run until November 24th where the tour will wrap up in Santa Cruz, CA at Catalyst.

Robb Flynn had the following to say,"After the first tour in support of 'Catharsis' hitting typical Machine Head strongholds like Chicago, Denver, New York and Oakland, we've been really looking forward to doing a second North American run that hits all the nooks and crannies of America.

"Places that often get left off a traditional tour routing as they are smaller markets, and maybe route way off the the main highways that run through the States.

"We're excited as f*** to get back to places like Missoula, Montana, Minot, North Dakota, Ft Wayne, Nashville, Lubbock Texas, Asheville, North Carolina … we were blown away by theses cities on the last 'Evening With' cycle… these places were INSANE, the fans are hungry for aggressive music, they come out and go crazy, get loose, get free, and that's what we're all about!

"Central Canada will be a rager!! Can't wait to get back there and I'm actually bringing the gloves and lube for the Canadian border this time, free of charge!

"And as a sense of pride, I'm definitely looking forward to making up the six shows we had to cancel back in February.

"I tell you what man… that last show in Pittsburgh… it was one of the roughest shows of my life. It's one of the most helpless feelings in the world, losing your voice onstage. Theres no 'powering through it,' there no 'manning up,' and while I hardly consider myself the most manly-man out there, I hold myself to an impossibly high standard when it comes to performing. I want to f***ing crush it every night, I want to blow people away every night. And when I can't, it really is a feeling of complete powerlessness.

"That goddamn viral bronchitis lasted seven weeks! It kicked my ass! But that sh*t is gone now, and we're ready to kick ass again, so Head Cases of North America, I ask you… are you ready? ARE YOU READY!!?? Cause we're ready to rage!!!"

Machine Head North American Tour Dates:
10/04 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
10/06 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
10/08 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
10/09 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10/10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
10/12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
10/13 - Minot, ND - The Original
10/15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue (rescheduled date)
10/17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre (rescheduled date)
10/18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's (rescheduled date)
10/19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
10/20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
10/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora (rescheduled date)
10/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
10/24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre (rescheduled date)
10/26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
10/27 - Columbus, OH - Newport
10/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE (rescheduled date)
10/30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
10/31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
11/02 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland
11/03 - Richmond, VA - National
11/04 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
11/07 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11/09 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
11/10 - Nashville, KY 0 Exit In
11/11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
11/13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11/14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
11/16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
11/17 - Austin, TX - Emos
11/18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
11/20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X
11/21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
11/23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
11/24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst


