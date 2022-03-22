.

Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Michael Angulia | 03-22-2022

Lollapalooza Event poster
Event poster

Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly are among the headliners for this year's Lollapalooza festival that will be taking place in Chicago this July.

Other headliners will include Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Doja Cat, , Lil Baby, Kygo. Over 170 artists will perform over nine stages during the four day festival that will happen on July 28th through 31st at Grant Park in Chicago.

The event will include Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Dashboard Confessional, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and more.

