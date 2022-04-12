Machine Head Announce New Concept Album With First Song

album cover art

Machine Head have revealed a music video for their new single "Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" to celebrate the announcement of their new concept album.

The new record, entitled "Of Kingdom and Crown", will be hitting stores on August 26th. The band's team describe their 10th studio effort as "a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red.

"The crux of the story is based on two main characters: Character #1 Ares: (pronounced Aries), our main, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

"Character #2 Eros: (pronounced Arrows) the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree. The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine."

Robb Flynn had this to say, "Thanks to my 2 teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called 'Attack On Titan.'

"The album's concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no 'good' or 'bad' guy, both characters believe they're doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil.

"The opening track 'SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR' is basically our character #1's origin story." Watch the new video below:

