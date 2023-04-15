Machine Head Cancel Electric Happy Tour (Live) Tour

Machine Head have announced that they have been forced to cancel their Electric Happy Hour (Live) Tour of the U.S. due to work visa issues. The trek was scheduled to launch on May 15th in Ventura, CA.
The band explained, "As you may know, half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the US, and while the work visa process can often be quite lengthy, costly and complicated, in the past we were able quickly apply and be granted the needed documents. The same process we've been using forever and most recently with both the pre-Covid Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour and last year's sold-out Electric Happy Hour Tour dates, this was the last thing on our collective minds.
"Unfortunately, that is not the case this time around and it is with immense frustration that we bring you this news. It must be said, that the post-Covid touring world has complicated this process tenfold and unfortunately, we are feeling the effects of it.
"Preparations for a tour like this takes an enormous amount of work by the agents, tour manager, merchandise printers, ourselves, VIP organizers, and our crew to coordinate. Tens of thousands of dollars have already been spent which we may or may not get back and, most importantly, ticket buyers have made plans and our crew relies on the jobs that the tour provides. It is a staggering blow to us and our team. We wanted nothing more than to pick up where we left off at the end of 2022 with so many shows still fresh in our minds! That was an incredible run and saying we were itching to get back out is a total understatement.
"Our plan is to keep moving forward, starting with a clean slate we begin the process of scheduling dates for the beginning of next year. To be clear, we are not postponing the tour. Postponing would mean that you hold on to your tickets "until we can reschedule. We know how hard it's been financially these last few years, so we are choosing to cancel the tour. Canceling allows you to get full refunds for both tickets and VIP packages at the point of purchase.
"Thank you, Head Cases, for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."
