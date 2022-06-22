Machine Head Unleash Unhallowed Live Video

Album cover art

Machine Head have released a live video for their brand new single, "Unhallowed". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Of Kingdom and Crown," which will arrive on August 26th.

The new performance video was captured during the band's Electric Happy Hour series. Robb Flynn had this to say, "Drowning in the deepest depression of his life, Eros is at a breaking point. Collecting heartaches, loss, and near psychotic isolation, 'Unhallowed' is the beginning of a powerful shift of our story.

"An introspective narrative starts the song lyrically, which is a collaborative effort written by myself, Guitarist Waclaw 'Vogg' Kieltyka, and Bassist/Backing Vocalist Jared MacEachern and encapsulates the collective strength of this writing team.

"Anchored by an absolutely monstrous groove, the vocals melodically mirror the state of mind of Eros as he reels from the loss of his mother to a drug overdose and begins a slow downward spiral into madness. However, the culmination of the track infuses some much-needed light, but will it be enough?" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Machine Head Announce New Concept Album With First Song

Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Deep Purple In The Studio For Machine Head 50th Anniversary

Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup

News > Machine Head