Machine Head Unleash Unhallowed Live Video

Machine Head have released a live video for their brand new single, "Unhallowed". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Of Kingdom and Crown," which will arrive on August 26th.
The new performance video was captured during the band's Electric Happy Hour series. Robb Flynn had this to say, "Drowning in the deepest depression of his life, Eros is at a breaking point. Collecting heartaches, loss, and near psychotic isolation, 'Unhallowed' is the beginning of a powerful shift of our story.
"An introspective narrative starts the song lyrically, which is a collaborative effort written by myself, Guitarist Waclaw 'Vogg' Kieltyka, and Bassist/Backing Vocalist Jared MacEachern and encapsulates the collective strength of this writing team.
"Anchored by an absolutely monstrous groove, the vocals melodically mirror the state of mind of Eros as he reels from the loss of his mother to a drug overdose and begins a slow downward spiral into madness. However, the culmination of the track infuses some much-needed light, but will it be enough?" Watch the video below:
Machine Head Announce New Concept Album With First Song
Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
Deep Purple In The Studio For Machine Head 50th Anniversary
Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend
The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show
Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park
Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues
Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour
The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour
Alan Jackson Launching Silverbelly Whiskey
Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love