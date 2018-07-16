Jack White Bat Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame

(hennemusic) A bat used by Jack White in a charity baseball game outside Cooperstown, NY has been inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame. In town to perform a concert at the city's Brewery Ommegang on May 27 as part of a North American tour in support of his latest album "Boarding House Reach", White - co-owner of the bat company Warstick - played a sandlot game with the Warstick Woodman against the local Leatherstocking All Stars.



"In attendance was the President of the Baseball Hall Of Fame, Jeff Idelson, who watched as the Warstic Woodmen continued their undefeated streak," said Warstick in a press release. "After the game, he personally requested that the Jack White's game-used Warstic bat be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame."



To commemorate the historic occasion, Warstick produced 50 limited edition replicas of the bat personally signed by Jack White and individually numbered; they were recently auctioned online, with total proceeds exceeding $32,000. Read more here.