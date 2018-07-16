News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Scars On Broadway Streaming New Song 'Guns Are Loaded'
07-16-2018
Scars On Broadway

System of a Down star Daron Malakian's other band Scars On Broadway have revealed an online stream of their brand new track "Guns Are Loaded".

The song comes from the group's new album "Dictator", which is set to hit stores on Friday, July 20th. Malakian recently spoke with Rolling Stone (via Metal Hammer and had this to say, "I recorded the album and then around that time System Of A Down started playing live again.

"Every time we'd play live, there'd be conversations like, 'Maybe we'll do an album.' So being the guy who wrote the majority of almost all the System songs in the past, I was like, 'All right, let me see what's happening with it. Let me hold on to these songs and let me see how this develops.'

"We talked about it and we weren't all on the same page. Not everybody was into the idea. But every time we played live, it kept coming up. I just got to the point where a lot of people were asking about the Scars album, so I was like, 'I'm going to put this album out.'" Listen to the song here.


