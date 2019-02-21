System of a Down's Daron Malakian Releases Scars On Broadway Video

System of a Down star Daron Malakian has released a brand new Scars On Broadway video for the track "Guns Are Loaded", from their latest album "Dictator."

Daron had this to say about the track, "the song is about a feeling of anger, a feeling of a breaking point, or times when the world is coming down on you."

The new music video can be streamed here and was directed by Greg Watermann and Malakain wrote, produced and played every instrument on the brand new album over a 10 day period.

Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway will also be playing a handful of west coast shows to promote the new album beginning on March 3rd in San Diego, followed by an appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH on May 19th. See the tour dates below:

Sun-March-03 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Mon-March-04 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Wed-March-06 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Thu-March-07 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Fri-March-08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern





Related Stories

Scars On Broadway Streaming New Song 'Guns Are Loaded'

System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song

System Of A Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Return With Lives Video

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

More Scars On Broadway News

Share this article



