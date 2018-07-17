Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Heading Down Under For Special Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced dates for a spoken word tour of Australia in support of his 2017 memoir, "What Does This Button Do?"



Set to begin in Sydney on October 18 before hitting Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle and Brisbane, the series will see the rocker sharing stories from his book, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK's Sunday Times Bestsellers List and No. 10 on the New York Times' Hardcover Non-Fiction Best-Seller List upon its release late last year.



In "What Does This Button Do?", Dickinson - a man who famously never gives interviews about his personal life - reveals, for the first time, the most fascinating recollections including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.



The singer worked on the project extensively while on the road for the band's world tour in support of 2015's "The Book Of Souls", which covered 39 countries and 117 shows since February 2016. Dickinson filled seven A4 notebooks by writing his story in longhand, in addition to his duties as a performer and as the pilot of Iron Maiden's new 747 jumbo jet Ed Force One as he flew band, crew and 22 tons of equipment around the globe. Read more including the dates here.